Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Philadelphia Phillies is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-66) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-61)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TBS, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-122) | PHI: (+104)

LAD: (-122) | PHI: (+104) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+164) | PHI: +1.5 (-200)

LAD: -1.5 (+164) | PHI: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.75 ERA vs Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 13-5, 2.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani (1-1) to the mound, while Cristopher Sanchez (13-5) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Ohtani's team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Ohtani starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. When Sanchez starts, the Phillies have gone 17-12-0 against the spread. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in three of Sanchez's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.2%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +104 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Los Angeles is +164 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Phillies on Sept. 16 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 74, or 56.5%, of the 131 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 71 times in 123 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 148 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 63-85-0 against the spread in their 148 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have gone 12-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

Philadelphia is 8-7 (winning 53.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 60 times this season for a 60-75-9 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 75-69-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.395), slugging percentage (.608) and total hits (159) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .263 with 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average ranks 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .476 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 153 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.365/.494.

Freeman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 148 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .466.

Pages has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated an on-base percentage of .371 and has 137 hits, both team-high marks for the Phillies. He's batting .244 and slugging .572.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 99th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Schwarber enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with a double, four home runs, 10 walks and nine RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .264 with 31 doubles, 27 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, he is 49th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Bryson Stott is hitting .258 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 51 walks.

Nick Castellanos has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .252.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

9/15/2025: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!