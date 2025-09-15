Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 4:20 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-65) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (89-61)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-PH

Dodgers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-132) | PHI: (+112)

LAD: (-132) | PHI: (+112) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)

LAD: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 6-3, 3.32 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 12-6, 2.77 ERA

The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan (6-3) for the Dodgers and Ranger Suarez (12-6) for the Phillies. Sheehan's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sheehan's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Phillies are 12-9-0 against the spread when Suarez starts. The Phillies have a 2-1 record in Suarez's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53.2%)

Dodgers vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Dodgers, Philadelphia is the underdog at +112, and Los Angeles is -132 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Phillies Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +158 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -192.

Dodgers vs Phillies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Phillies on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Dodgers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 130 games this season and have come away with the win 74 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 67-47 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 147 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 62-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've finished 11-14 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Philadelphia has a record of 5-7 (41.7%).

The Phillies have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-75-9).

The Phillies have gone 75-68-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 158 hits and an OBP of .393, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .607. He's batting .281.

He ranks 19th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .263 with 22 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifiers, he is 57th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 152 hits this season and has a slash line of .296/.365/.496.

Freeman enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Andy Pages has 24 home runs, 80 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has put up an on-base percentage of .371 and has 136 hits, both team-high numbers for the Phillies. He's batting .244 and slugging .569.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 98th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Schwarber hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with a double, three home runs, nine walks and eight RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .264 with 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Bryson Stott is hitting .258 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.

Nick Castellanos is batting .253 with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Dodgers vs Phillies Head to Head

4/6/2025: 8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/5/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/11/2023: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

