Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-75) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-74)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-142) | SF: (+120)

ARI: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+152) | SF: +1.5 (-184)

ARI: -1.5 (+152) | SF: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 11-14, 4.84 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 2-4, 7.54 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (11-14) for the Diamondbacks and Kai-Wei Teng (2-4) for the Giants. Gallen and his team have a record of 13-17-0 against the spread when he starts. When Gallen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-10. When Teng starts, the Giants are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for four Teng starts this season -- they lost every game.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (59.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Giants moneyline has Arizona as a -142 favorite, while San Francisco is a +120 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +152 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -184.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Giants on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (51.9%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 21-19 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 73-73-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 58 total times this season. They've finished 27-31 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Francisco has an 11-12 record (winning 47.8% of its games).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-70-7 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 69-79-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .387, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .454. He's batting .286 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 15th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (134) this season while batting .255 with 75 extra-base hits. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in the major leagues.

Ketel Marte has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.377/.506.

Marte takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double and an RBI.

Gabriel Moreno has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .292 this season.

Moreno takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated 143 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .257 and slugging .479.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 80th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 29th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 45 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .232.

Matt Chapman is batting .241 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 65 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

