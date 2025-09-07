Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Dodgers vs Orioles Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-63) vs. Baltimore Orioles (65-76)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | BAL: (+134)

LAD: (-158) | BAL: (+134) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | BAL: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | BAL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 9-2, 3.28 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-7, 4.41 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (9-2) versus the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (10-7). Kershaw and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Kershaw's team has been victorious in 68.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-5. The Orioles are 15-11-0 ATS in Sugano's 26 starts with a set spread. The Orioles are 10-6 in Sugano's 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.3%)

Dodgers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Orioles, Los Angeles is the favorite at -158, and Baltimore is +134 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Orioles Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Dodgers are -102 to cover, and the Orioles are -118.

Dodgers vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Orioles on Sept. 7, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Dodgers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 69 times (56.1%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 45 times in 80 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 139 chances this season.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 56-83-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-42).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Baltimore has a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Orioles have played in 138 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-74-4).

The Orioles have collected a 67-71-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 148 hits and an OBP of .386, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .603. He's batting .277.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .250 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .296/.369/.496.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 139 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Pages has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up 138 hits with a .349 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .276.

He is 30th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 119th in slugging.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .266 with 18 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Colton Cowser is batting .211 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Dodgers vs Orioles Head to Head

9/5/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/28/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/27/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/18/2023: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/17/2023: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

