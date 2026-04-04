Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Nationals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) vs. Washington Nationals (3-4)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-295) | WSH: (+240)

LAD: (-295) | WSH: (+240) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-178) | WSH: +1.5 (+146)

LAD: -1.5 (-178) | WSH: +1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Glasnow and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Glasnow's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Irvin has started just one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for one Irvin start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (70.7%)

Dodgers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Nationals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -295 favorite, while Washington is a +240 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Nationals are +146 to cover, and the Dodgers are -178.

Dodgers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Nationals contest on April 4 has been set at 9.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -295.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in three of seven chances this season.

The Dodgers are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won three of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

Washington has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +240 or longer.

In the seven games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-0).

The Nationals have gone 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.760) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .480 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Pages has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .556 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .179 with a double, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .258.

He ranks 155th in batting average, 155th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging in MLB.

Freddie Freeman has six hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.267/.464.

Freeman has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with seven hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .379.

Nationals Player Leaders

Joey Wiemer has racked up an on-base percentage of .682 and has 10 hits, both team-best numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .588 and slugging 1.059.

Including all qualifying players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is first in slugging.

Daylen Lile leads his team with a .469 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .375 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 60th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has two home runs and a walk while batting .269.

Brady House has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .346.

Dodgers vs Nationals Head to Head

4/3/2026: 13-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

13-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/22/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/21/2025: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/20/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2025: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/7/2025: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/25/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/23/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

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