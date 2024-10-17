Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 4 on Oct. 17
Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.
The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Mets Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | NYM: (+114)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 10-10, 3.75 ERA
The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) for the Dodgers and Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) for the Mets. Yamamoto and his team are 10-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has won 65% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-7). The Mets are 17-14-0 against the spread when Quintana starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (58.3%)
Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while New York is a +114 underdog despite being at home.
Dodgers vs Mets Spread
- The Dodgers are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. New York is -154 to cover.
Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Mets game on Oct. 17, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 95 wins in the 146 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 76 times in 119 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 97 of their 168 opportunities.
- The Dodgers are 87-81-0 against the spread in their 168 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've gone 31-38 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, New York has an 18-18 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Mets have played in 167 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-75-5).
- The Mets have put together an 85-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.
- Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.
- Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- His batting average is 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.
- Jesse Winker's .360 on-base percentage leads his team.
Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head
- 10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
