Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 4 on Oct. 17

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | NYM: (+114)

LAD: (-134) | NYM: (+114) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154)

LAD: -1.5 (+128) | NYM: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 7-2, 3.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 10-10, 3.75 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) for the Dodgers and Jose Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) for the Mets. Yamamoto and his team are 10-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has won 65% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-7). The Mets are 17-14-0 against the spread when Quintana starts. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.3%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while New York is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Dodgers are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. New York is -154 to cover.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Mets game on Oct. 17, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 95 wins in the 146 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 76 times in 119 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 97 of their 168 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 87-81-0 against the spread in their 168 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've gone 31-38 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, New York has an 18-18 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Mets have played in 167 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 87 times (87-75-5).

The Mets have put together an 85-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 197 hits and an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .646. He's batting .310.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .289/.372/.491.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Mets in hits (169). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks while batting .240. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average is 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

Jesse Winker's .360 on-base percentage leads his team.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

10/16/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

