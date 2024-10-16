Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 3 on Oct. 16
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday.
Dodgers vs Mets Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)
- Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-110) | NYM: (-106)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-6, 5.38 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 11-7, 3.91 ERA
The Dodgers will call on Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) against the Mets and Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA). Buehler and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Buehler's team has a record of 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 13-19-0 ATS record in Severino's 32 starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (54.3%)
Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -106 underdog despite being at home.
Dodgers vs Mets Spread
- The Mets are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +146 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -178.
Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Mets game on Oct. 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have come away with 94 wins in the 145 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 94-51 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 96 of 167 chances this season.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 86-81-0 in 167 games with a line this season.
- The Mets are 31-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, New York has a 30-35 record (winning 46.2% of its games).
- The Mets have played in 166 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-75-5).
- The Mets have collected an 85-81-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.
- Mookie Betts has collected 130 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
- Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .500 and has 169 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- His batting average is 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 37th in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.
- Jesse Winker paces his team with a .360 OBP.
Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head
- 10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/14/2023: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
