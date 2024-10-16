Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 3 on Oct. 16

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) vs. New York Mets (89-73)

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

LAD: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-6, 5.38 ERA vs Luis Severino (Mets) - 11-7, 3.91 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) against the Mets and Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA). Buehler and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Buehler's team has a record of 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 13-19-0 ATS record in Severino's 32 starts with a set spread. The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (54.3%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are hosting the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +146 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -178.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Mets game on Oct. 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 94 wins in the 145 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 94-51 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 96 of 167 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 86-81-0 in 167 games with a line this season.

The Mets are 31-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, New York has a 30-35 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Mets have played in 166 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 86 times (86-75-5).

The Mets have collected an 85-81-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and total hits (197) this season. He has a .310 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Mookie Betts has collected 130 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 160 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .501.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a slugging percentage of .500 and has 169 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average is 102nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks while batting .224.

Jesse Winker paces his team with a .360 OBP.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

10/14/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/13/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/29/2024: 10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/28/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/21/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/20/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2023: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

