Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Mariners Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (74-52) vs. Seattle Mariners (64-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | SEA: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | SEA: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SEA: +1.5 (-154)

LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SEA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-4, 5.58 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 9-7, 3.29 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.29 ERA). When Buehler starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Buehler's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Miller starts, the Mariners are 13-11-0 against the spread. The Mariners are 7-4 in Miller's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.1%)

Dodgers vs Mariners Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Mariners Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Dodgers are +128 to cover, and the Mariners are -154.

Dodgers vs Mariners Over/Under

Dodgers versus Mariners, on August 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 69, or 63.3%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 41 of 65 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 124 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 61-63-0 in 124 games with a line this season.

The Mariners are 17-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.7% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Mariners have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-66-4).

The Mariners have put together a 55-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 44% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.611) and total hits (141) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He ranks 15th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 125 hits. He's batting .289 while slugging .484.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Teoscar Hernandez has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Mookie Betts is batting .307 with a .404 OBP and 44 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 86 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .209 and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .214 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 133rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Justin Turner has accumulated an on-base percentage of .344, a team-high for the Mariners.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .372 slugging percentage.

Dodgers vs Mariners Head to Head

8/19/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/17/2023: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/16/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.