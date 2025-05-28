Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-21) vs. Cleveland Guardians (29-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | CLE: (+126)

LAD: (-148) | CLE: (+126) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 0-0, 7.50 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (1-1) will take the ball for the Guardians. Kershaw has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Kershaw's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Cecconi has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians went 1-1-0. The Guardians were the moneyline underdog for one Cecconi start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.7%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Guardians, Los Angeles is the favorite at -148, and Cleveland is +126 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Guardians are -126 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +105.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

Dodgers versus Guardians on May 28 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (64.4%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 23 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 53 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've gone 16-16 in those games.

Cleveland is 4-7 (winning just 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 24 times this season for a 24-25-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have collected a 24-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.648) and total hits (62) this season. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He is 18th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ohtani has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a walk and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .361 with a .633 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

Freeman takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .303 with a .327 OBP and 42 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up 60 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .313 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualifying players, he is 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 20th in slugging.

Ramirez takes a 19-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .372 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .372 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .430 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .314.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carlos Santana has five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .235.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .217 with six doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Dodgers vs Guardians Head to Head

5/26/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/8/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/7/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/22/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

