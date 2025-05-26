Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) vs. Cleveland Guardians (29-23)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-186) | CLE: (+156)

LAD: (-186) | CLE: (+156) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-106) | CLE: +1.5 (-113)

LAD: -1.5 (-106) | CLE: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 5-3, 1.86 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 4-2, 3.94 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-3, 1.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Gavin Williams (4-2, 3.94 ERA). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-3. The Guardians are 6-4-0 ATS in Williams' 10 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians are 4-2 in Williams' six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.1%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +156 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -186 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Dodgers are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -106 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -113.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

The Dodgers-Guardians contest on May 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 28, or 63.6%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 17-7 when favored by -186 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 52 opportunities.

In 52 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 24-28-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have put together a 16-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.6% of those games).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 50 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-25-2).

The Guardians are 24-26-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 61 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .638, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average and an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging in the majors.

Betts has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a walk.

Freddie Freeman has 55 hits this season and has a slash line of .357/.427/.636.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .307 with a .331 OBP and 41 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Hernandez has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 58 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .309 and slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ramirez enters this matchup on an 18-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .378 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .438 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks ninth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .235 with five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .216 with six doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

