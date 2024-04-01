Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Odds updated as of 7:25 PM
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Giants Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-2)
- Date: Monday, April 1, 2024
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA
Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-205) | SF: (+172)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-105) | SF: +1.5 (-114)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: James Paxton (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Keaton Winn (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to James Paxton against the Giants and Keaton Winn. Paxton and his team were 7-12-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Paxton and his team won as favorites in 28.6% of his 14 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Winn and his team went 2-3-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Winn and his team dropped both games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (60%)
Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline
- San Francisco is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -205 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Giants Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Dodgers are -105 to cover, and the Giants are -114.
Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Giants on April 1, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Dodgers were victorious in 82, or 62.1%, of the 132 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.
- Last season Los Angeles came away with a win 24 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 84 of their 155 games with a total last season.
- The Giants compiled a 34-40 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.9% of those games).
- San Francisco went 2-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (50%).
- The Giants combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times last season for a 67-89-4 record against the over/under.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 11 hits and an OBP of .621, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.136. He's batting .500.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is second in slugging.
- Teoscar Hernandez has two doubles, three home runs and two walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .708 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- His batting average is 104th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.
- Will Smith has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .455/.500/.545.
- Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with six hits, an OBP of .464 plus a slugging percentage of .429.
Giants Player Leaders
- Jorge Soler had 126 hits and a batting average of .250 a season ago.
- Wilmer Flores hit .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks.
- LaMonte Wade Jr put up a .373 on-base percentage last season while batting .256.
- Thairo Estrada slugged .416 while batting .271.
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!