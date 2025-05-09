Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

LAD: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 5.92 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (1-1) for the Dodgers and Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) for the Diamondbacks. Sasaki's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sasaki's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Rodríguez's seven starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the underdog on the moneyline for two Rodriguez starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.9%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +114 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -137.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on May 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 23 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 21 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 37 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 18-19-0 against the spread in their 37 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've gone 6-7 in those games.

Arizona is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times this season for a 17-18-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 19-18-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 42 hits and an OBP of .405, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .627. He's batting .296.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with two doubles, two triples, five home runs, 11 walks and seven RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the majors.

Freddie Freeman has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .361/.438/.701.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .486 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and 15 RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 35 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Pages has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an on-base percentage of .400, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .293 and slugging .466.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll's 46 hits and .597 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .362.

His batting average is 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is fifth in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .297 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .200 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/21/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

