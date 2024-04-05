Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (7-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-2)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | CHC: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | CHC: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | CHC: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | CHC: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 0-1, 7.50 ERA vs Jordan Wicks (Cubs) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0-1, 7.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jordan Wicks. Yamamoto has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Yamamoto's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Wicks has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Wicks start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.4%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Cubs, Los Angeles is the favorite at -154, and Chicago is +130 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cubs. The Dodgers are +105 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -126.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Cubs on April 6, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in seven of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-3 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 10 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won two of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Cubs have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-0).

The Cubs are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 17 hits and an OBP of .553, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .974. He's batting .447.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Betts has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .300 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks, while slugging .650 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average ranks 57th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Hernandez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .382/.533/.529.

Shohei Ohtani has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Ohtani has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Seiya Suzuki has racked up a team-high .621 slugging percentage. He's batting .345 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 48th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Suzuki hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a double, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Christopher Morel is hitting .321 with a triple, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .607 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 43rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ian Happ has a team-high OBP (.485) and slugging percentage (.481).

Dansby Swanson leads his team with eight hits.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/22/2023: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2023: 13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/10/2022: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/9/2022: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/8/2022: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/7/2022: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 4/16/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/15/2023: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

