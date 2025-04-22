Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | CHC: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | CHC: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-1, 1.06 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 2-1, 2.22 ERA

The probable starters are Dustin May (1-1) for the Dodgers and Shota Imanaga (2-1) for the Cubs. When May starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. May's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. When Imanaga starts, the Cubs are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Imanaga starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.2%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Dodgers are +136 to cover, and the Cubs are -164.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

Dodgers versus Cubs on April 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (71.4%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 15-6 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 11-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have won six of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Chicago has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-7-1).

The Cubs have covered 56.5% of their games this season, going 13-10-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman has 23 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .261 batting average and an on-base percentage of .298.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 115th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani is slashing .277/.375/.530 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .905.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Markus Lynn Betts is batting .243 with a .432 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .250 with a .274 OBP and 17 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up a team-high OBP (.404) and slugging percentage (.615), and leads the Cubs in hits (29, while batting .302).

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Carson Kelly is batting .371 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .971 with an on-base percentage of .531.

Michael Busch is hitting .316 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .268 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

4/13/2025: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

