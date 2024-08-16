Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-61)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-184) | STL: (+154)

LAD: (-184) | STL: (+154) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | STL: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | STL: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-9, 5.30 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Justin Wrobleski against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (8-9). Wrobleski did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. The Cardinals are 13-11-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Cardinals have a 9-6 record in Mikolas' 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.1%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Cardinals, Los Angeles is the favorite at -184, and St. Louis is +154 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Cardinals are -105 to cover, and the Dodgers are -114.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Cardinals contest on August 16 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 67, or 63.2%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 32-17 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 60-60-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together a 26-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, St. Louis has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 116 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-58-2).

The Cardinals have a 53-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.613) and total hits (138) this season. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .290 with 63 walks and 69 runs scored. He's slugging .490.

He is 17th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging in the major leagues.

Freeman has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double and a walk.

Teoscar Hernandez has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.333/.498.

Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 92 hits, an OBP of .405 plus a slugging percentage of .493.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up 113 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .274 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has a .333 OBP while slugging .391. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .267.

His batting average ranks 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 walks while batting .270.

Masyn Winn is batting .275 with 22 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

3/31/2024: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 3/30/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/29/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 3/28/2024: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/21/2023: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/18/2023: 16-8 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-8 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/30/2023: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

