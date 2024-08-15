Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-50) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-52)

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

LAD: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+142) | MIL: +1.5 (-172)

LAD: -1.5 (+142) | MIL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Dodgers) - 9-5, 2.97 ERA vs Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 6-5, 2.79 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Jack Flaherty (9-5) against the Brewers and Tobias Myers (6-5). Flaherty's team is 11-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Flaherty's team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Myers starts, the Brewers are 9-8-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 3-3 in Myers' six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -102 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Brewers are -172 to cover, and the Dodgers are +142.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Brewers game on August 15 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 67 times (63.8%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 63 times in 100 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 119 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 60-59-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won 52.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (28-25).

Milwaukee is 24-18 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 119 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-49-6).

The Brewers are 62-57-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (137) this season. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 121 hits. He's batting .291 while slugging .493.

He ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freeman brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double and a walk.

Teoscar Hernandez has 124 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.334/.500.

Mookie Betts has been key for Los Angeles with 92 hits, an OBP of .406 plus a slugging percentage of .495.

Betts has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated an on-base percentage of .355, a slugging percentage of .458, and has 131 hits, all club-highs for the Brewers (while batting .283).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .251 with 27 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Brice Turang is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Jackson Chourio has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks while batting .272.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2024: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2024: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/17/2023: 1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/16/2023: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/15/2023: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/10/2023: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

