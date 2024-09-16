Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Atlanta Braves.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-68)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-124) | ATL: (+106)

LAD: (-124) | ATL: (+106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+134) | ATL: +1.5 (-162)

LAD: -1.5 (+134) | ATL: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-2, 2.77 ERA vs Max Fried (Braves) - 9-9, 3.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) to the mound, while Max Fried (9-9) will answer the bell for the Braves. When Yamamoto starts, his team is 6-9-0 against the spread this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-7. The Braves have a 12-14-0 ATS record in Fried's 26 starts with a set spread. The Braves are 2-2 in Fried's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.2%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -124 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Dodgers are at the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Atlanta is -162 to cover.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Braves on Sept. 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 127 games this season and have come away with the win 81 times (63.8%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 73 times in 113 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 81 of 147 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 74-73-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've finished 12-13 in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 3-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (27.3%).

The Braves have played in 147 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-89-4).

The Braves have a 69-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.613) and total hits (168) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .280 with 32 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 74 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualified, he ranks 24th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .299 with 59 walks and 70 runs scored.

Betts enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a walk and two RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has 29 home runs, 89 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Hernandez has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has accumulated a team-best OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.554), and paces the Braves in hits (169, while batting .304).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .239 with 37 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 106th, his on-base percentage is 82nd, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jorge Soler has 30 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .238.

Orlando Arcia has 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .220.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/3/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/2/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/1/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2023: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.