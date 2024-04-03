Diamondbacks vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Yankees (5-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | ARI: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | ARI: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.35 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Merrill Kelly (1-0) for the Diamondbacks. Rodon helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Rodon's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Kelly has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks have always been the moneyline underdog when Kelly starts this season.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.1%)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks reveal New York as the favorite (-122) and Arizona as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and New York is +134 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Diamondbacks contest on April 3, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Yankees came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given New York the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -122 moneyline listed for this contest.

In six contests with a total set by bookmakers, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over in every contest.

The Yankees are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Arizona has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the six games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-3-0).

The Diamondbacks have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Anthony Volpe has nine hits and an OBP of .619, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .529 batting average and a slugging percentage of .882.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Volpe hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .529 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .409 with a double, two home runs and two walks, while slugging .727 with an on-base percentage of .458.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Cabrera brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Juan Soto has hit one homer with a team-high .583 SLG this season.

Gleyber Torres has been key for New York with four hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .217.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has eight hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .308 and slugging .731 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 81st and he is 14th in slugging.

Christian Walker has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .292. He's slugging .708 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average is 66th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Ketel Marte has a .414 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks.

Gabriel Moreno is batting .211 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/2/2024: 7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/1/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/25/2023: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

