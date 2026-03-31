Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3) vs. Detroit Tigers (2-2)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and DSN

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-108) | DET: (-108)

ARI: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-178) | DET: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-178) | DET: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+110) | Under: (-134)

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Brandon Pfaadt versus the Tigers and Casey Mize. In 33 games he pitched with a spread last season, Pfaadt and his team finished with a 21-12-0 record ATS. Pfaadt and his team won as favorites in 46.7% of his 15 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Mize pitched his team finished 18-12-0 against the spread. Mize and his team had a 7-4 record in the 11 games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Diamondbacks, Detroit is the underdog at -108, and Arizona is -108 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Spread

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Tigers contest on March 31, with the over available at +110 and the under at -134.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks won in 45, or 52.9%, of the 85 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Arizona came away with a win 45 times in 88 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Tigers won 24 of the 47 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (51.1%).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer last year, Detroit went 24-23 (51.1%).

The Tigers combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-75-7 record against the over/under.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo finished with an OPS of .851 last season, fueled by a .389 OBP and a slugging percentage of .462.

Corbin Carroll had 146 hits while batting .259 with 80 extra-base hits.

Last season, Ketel Marte finished with 28 home runs, 72 RBI and a batting average of .283 last season.

Nolan Arenado slashed .237/.289/.377 and finished with an OPS of .666.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres had a .358 on-base percentage while batting .256 last season.

Riley Greene registered 155 hits and slugged .493.

Spencer Torkelson had 27 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 72 walks while hitting .240 last season.

Zach McKinstry hit .259 with 23 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Tigers Head to Head

3/30/2026: 9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2025: 12-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2024: 8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2023: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/10/2023: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/9/2023: 11-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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