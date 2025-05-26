Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-35)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and SportsNet PT

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-180) | PIT: (+152)

ARI: (-180) | PIT: (+152) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+110) | PIT: +1.5 (-132)

ARI: -1.5 (+110) | PIT: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 4.60 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-3, 2.91 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Ryne Nelson (1-1) versus the Pirates and Andrew Heaney (3-3). Nelson has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Nelson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Heaney starts, the Pirates are 4-5-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 3-4 in Heaney's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (63.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +152, and Arizona is -180 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+110 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -132 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Pirates on May 26 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-2 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 52 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 24-28-0 in 52 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have a 13-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.1% of those games).

Pittsburgh is 4-7 (winning only 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-29-3).

The Pirates have covered 42.3% of their games this season, going 22-30-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .401 this season while batting .304 with 32 walks and 26 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .475.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 38th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 58 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .566, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Naylor has recorded at least one base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 14 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Suarez has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double and two RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 38 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .236 and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 113th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Cruz takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with a .368 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .370.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .212 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Adam Frazier is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

