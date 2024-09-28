Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the San Diego Padres.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (88-72) vs. San Diego Padres (92-68)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-220) | SD: (+184)

ARI: (-220) | SD: (+184) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-105) | SD: +1.5 (-114)

ARI: -1.5 (-105) | SD: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-4, 5.56 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 4-7, 5.18 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) for the Diamondbacks and Randy Vasquez (4-7) for the Padres. Rodriguez and his team are 5-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodriguez's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). When Vasquez starts, the Padres have gone 8-11-0 against the spread. The Padres are 7-7 in Vasquez's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -220 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Diamondbacks are -105 to cover, and the Padres are -114.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Padres on Sept. 28 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 54, or 62.1%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -220 or better.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 93 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 159 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 84-75-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've gone 32-25 in those games.

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 158 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 81 of those games (81-73-4).

The Padres have collected an 81-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with 145 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .558. He's batting .292.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 143 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar a has .380 on-base percentage to pace the Padres. He's batting .280 while slugging .461.

He is 25th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Manny Machado is batting .277 with 30 doubles, 29 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 29th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jackson Merrill leads the Padres with 161 hits.

Luis Arraez is slugging .391 to lead his team.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2024: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/6/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2024: 11-4 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-4 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2024: 13-1 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

