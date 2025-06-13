Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-34) vs. San Diego Padres (38-29)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Apple TV+

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | SD: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | SD: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SD: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 2-2, 4.60 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 3-1, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (2-2) to the mound, while Stephen Kolek (3-1) will answer the bell for the Padres. Nelson's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Nelson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. When Kolek starts, the Padres are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Padres were named the moneyline underdog for two Kolek starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +114 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Padres are -192 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +158.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Padres game on June 13, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 13-8 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 65 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 31-34-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have compiled a 14-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.3% of those games).

San Diego has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-37-2).

The Padres have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 36-30-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 70 hits, batting .260 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .576.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 75th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two triples, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has 63 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360. He's batting .264 and slugging .414.

He is 65th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Josh Naylor has hit eight homers with a team-high .468 SLG this season.

Naylor heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .450 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 58 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .514.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has accumulated a team-best OBP (.381) and slugging percentage (.510), and leads the Padres in hits (81, while batting .320).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .259 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is currently 77th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Arraez is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .251 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!