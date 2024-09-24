Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-79)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-152) | SF: (+128)

ARI: (-152) | SF: (+128) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 10-9, 4.66 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 12-10, 3.58 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (10-9) for the Diamondbacks and Logan Webb (12-10) for the Giants. Pfaadt and his team are 15-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pfaadt's team has a record of 11-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 13-19-0 record against the spread in Webb's starts. The Giants are 5-6 in Webb's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Giants, Arizona is the favorite at -152, and San Francisco is +128 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and Arizona is +138 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Diamondbacks-Giants on Sept. 24, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 53, or 63.1%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 27-12 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 91 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 83-73-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have gone 31-40 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, San Francisco has a 9-16 record (winning only 36% of its games).

In the 155 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-72-5).

The Giants are 77-78-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 143 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .565. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

He is 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Corbin Carroll is batting .229 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks, while slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 141 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has accumulated an on-base percentage of .332, a slugging percentage of .466, and has 139 hits, all club-highs for the Giants (while batting .249).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 77th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos is batting .264 with 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Michael Conforto is batting .234 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .232 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/21/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!