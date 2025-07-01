Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-42) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-40)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178)

ARI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 5-9, 5.75 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 3-2, 4.13 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (5-9) versus the Giants and Hayden Birdsong (3-2). Gallen's team is 6-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gallen's team has a record of 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have gone 2-5-0 against the spread when Birdsong starts. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for two Birdsong starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Diamondbacks, San Francisco is the underdog at +110, and Arizona is -130 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Giants are -178 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +146.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Giants contest on July 1 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (50.9%) in those contests.

This year Arizona has won 18 of 34 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 81 opportunities.

In 81 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 38-43-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've gone 14-13 in those games.

San Francisco has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-45-3 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 36-49-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .416.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has a slash line of .304/.359/.474 this season and a team-best OPS of .834.

He is 11th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .257 with a .570 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Suarez heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte has been key for Arizona with 64 hits, an OBP of .402 plus a slugging percentage of .592.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .388 and has 84 hits, both team-high marks for the Giants. He's batting .261 and slugging .481.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 121st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has accumulated a slugging percentage of .453, a team-best for the Giants.

Wilmer Flores is batting .244 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

