Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-6)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-158) | CHC: (+134)

ARI: (-158) | CHC: (+134) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146)

ARI: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 2-0, 2.29 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 0-0, 6.10 ERA

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (2-0) for the Diamondbacks and Ben Brown for the Cubs. Kelly and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Kelly's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Brown has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Brown start this season -- they won.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.7%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +134 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Cubs are -146 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +122.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Cubs game on April 15, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

This year Arizona has won four of six games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in eight of 16 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 10-6-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 5-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-7-0 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Arizona with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .531. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Ketel Marte has hit three homers this season while driving in eight runs. He's batting .302 this season and slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks 42nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Corbin Carroll has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .317 this season.

Christian Walker leads Arizona in OBP (.417) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch has 16 hits with a .393 on-base percentage, leading the Cubs in both categories. He's batting .327 and slugging .694.

He is 24th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Busch hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, four home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Seiya Suzuki is slugging .525 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .305 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified players, he is 40th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while batting .237.

Ian Happ is hitting .224 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

