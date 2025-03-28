Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 5:16 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-2)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-144) | CHC: (+122)

ARI: (-144) | CHC: (+122) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170)

ARI: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon. Kelly and his team were 7-6-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Kelly and his team won as favorites in 42.9% of his seven appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Taillon and his team went 12-16-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Taillon and his team finished 8-6 in the 14 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Cubs, Arizona is the favorite at -144, and Chicago is +122 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Arizona is +140 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Cubs, on March 28, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks were chosen as favorites in 89 games last year and walked away with the win 55 times (61.8%) in those games.

Last season Arizona came away with a win 30 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 94 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Cubs finished 36-39 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 48% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer last year, Chicago went 14-10 (58.3%).

The Cubs played in 158 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-80-6).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte had 147 base hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .560 last season.

Corbin Carroll slashed .231/.322/.428 and finished with an OPS of .749.

Last season, Josh Naylor finished with 31 home runs, 108 RBI and a batting average of .243 last season.

Eugenio Suarez slashed .256/.319/.469 and finished with an OPS of .788.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner racked up a slugging percentage of .373 and a batting average of .273 last season.

Ian Happ hit .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks.

Seiya Suzuki accumulated an OBP of .366 with 145 hits last season.

Dansby Swanson hit .242 with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/17/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

