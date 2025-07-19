Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (48-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-47)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FOX

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | STL: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | STL: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-188) | STL: -1.5 (+155)

ARI: +1.5 (-188) | STL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 3.68 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 9-3, 3.50 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Ryne Nelson (5-2) against the Cardinals and Sonny Gray (9-3). Nelson's team is 8-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nelson's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Cardinals have gone 10-8-0 ATS in Gray's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 4-2 in Gray's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -110 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are +155 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Cardinals contest on July 19 has been set at 8.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 31, or 50%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 31 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 95 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 45-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 26 of the 52 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, St. Louis has a 26-25 record (winning 51% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 95 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-40-4).

The Cardinals are 52-43-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 95 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez leads Arizona with 88 hits. He is batting .251 this season and has 49 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualified, he ranks 96th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Suarez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor has hit 11 homers with a team-high .458 SLG this season.

Naylor has recorded a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double and six walks.

Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up a team-best OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.428). He's batting .296.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Donovan hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 114th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Alec Burleson has racked up 86 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Willson Contreras is hitting .254 with 23 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/18/2025: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/25/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/24/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/24/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-1 ARI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/12/2024: 9-6 STL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

