Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-7)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: BSMW

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-124) | STL: (+106)

ARI: (-124) | STL: (+106) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194)

ARI: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA vs Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 1-0, 1.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Pfaadt (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and Steven Matz (1-0) for the Cardinals. Pfaadt has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Pfaadt's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Matz has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals covered in both chances. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Matz start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Diamondbacks, St. Louis is the underdog at +106, and Arizona is -124 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals are -194 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +160.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cardinals on April 12, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win six times (75%) in those games.

This season Arizona has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 13 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 8-5-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-5).

St. Louis is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-7-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has an OPS of .907, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .538 this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Gurriel will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.549) and total hits (16) this season. He's batting .314 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifiers, he is 40th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.

Walker brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with five walks and three RBI.

Corbin Carroll is batting .224 with a .333 OBP and two RBI for Arizona this season.

Carroll has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a team-best OBP (.396), and leads the Cardinals in hits (11). He's batting .256 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 30th and he is 54th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has three home runs and a walk while hitting .290. He's slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Nolan Gorman is hitting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Nolan Arenado paces his team with a .302 slugging percentage.

