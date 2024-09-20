Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-65)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-132) | MIL: (+112)

ARI: (-132) | MIL: (+112) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+126) | MIL: +1.5 (-152)

ARI: -1.5 (+126) | MIL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 12-6, 3.61 ERA vs Colin Rea (Brewers) - 12-5, 4.14 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA). Gallen's team is 13-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gallen's team has won 61.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-8). The Brewers have a 15-10-0 ATS record in Rea's 25 starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Rea's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (54%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -132 favorite despite being on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +126 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -152.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Brewers on Sept. 20, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 52, or 63.4%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 34-15 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 88 of their 152 opportunities.

In 152 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 80-72-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've gone 34-30 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Milwaukee has an 18-14 record (winning 56.2% of its games).

In the 152 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-66-10).

The Brewers have an 80-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is hitting .233 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 66 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .433.

He is 114th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ketel Marte has 137 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .544. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season. He's batting .289.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Suarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with five RBI.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Walker has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has put up an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .467. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .280.

He is 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Willy Adames is hitting .248 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 70 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio has racked up 134 hits, a team-best for the Brewers.

Brice Turang is batting .258 with 23 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Head to Head

9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2024: 15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-8 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/4/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/3/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/21/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2023: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

