Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:21 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-5) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-3)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and BravesVsn

Diamondbacks vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | ATL: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | ATL: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-178) | ATL: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-178) | ATL: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 7.50 ERA vs Martín Pérez (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt versus the Braves and Martin Perez. Pfaadt helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Pfaadt has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Last season Perez and his team went 6-4-0 against the spread when he pitched. Perez and his team finished 3-7 in the 10 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Moneyline

Arizona is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -104 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Braves are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Braves on April 5 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in each of the two games they've played as odds-on favorites this season.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -112 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in five of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 6-3-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Atlanta has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -104 or longer.

In the nine games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-8-0).

The Braves have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has seven hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .250 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .194 with two doubles, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .265.

He ranks 142nd in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging in the major leagues.

Ildemaro Vargas has five hits this season and has a slash line of .556/.556/1.000.

Vargas takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Gabriel Moreno leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .310, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has a double, three home runs and four walks while batting .257. He's slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 85th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies leads his team with a .486 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .314 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 55th in slugging.

Matt Olson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .629 and has 11 hits, both team-best numbers for the Braves.

Dominic Smith is hitting .350 with two home runs and two walks.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Head to Head

4/4/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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