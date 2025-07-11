Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-48)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Diamondbacks vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

ARI: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160)

ARI: -1.5 (+132) | LAA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 3.39 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-6, 4.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (5-2) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-6) will get the nod for the Angels. Nelson's team is 8-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nelson's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 14-4-0 record against the spread in Anderson's starts. The Angels have a 10-7 record in Anderson's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Moneyline

Arizona is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +102 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and Arizona is +132 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Angels on July 11, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 30 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 21 of 44 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 91 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 43-48-0 in 91 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 71 total times this season. They've finished 34-37 in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 28-34 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (45.2%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times this season for a 48-42-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 55.4% of their games this season, going 51-41-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 88th in slugging.

Perdomo will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .823, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season. He's batting .294.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .556 this season.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 78 hits, batting .250 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Carroll has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .230 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ward hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .356 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .394 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267.

Including all qualifying players, he is 63rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 69 hits.

Zach Neto has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 14 walks while batting .273.

