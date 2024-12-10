DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will match up with the 17th-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (218.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith worth considering for his next matchup versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Smith vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.31

47.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Smith is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player (136th overall), posting 85.3 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has posted 14.0 fantasy points (4.7 per game), as he's turned 15 targets into 10 catches for 80 yards and one TD.

Smith has racked up 43.2 total fantasy points (8.6 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 20 balls (on 28 targets) for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 14.7 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the New York Giants, hauling in one pass on two targets for -2 yards (-0.2 fantasy points).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Steelers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

