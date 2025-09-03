DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith will be up against the team with last season's 17th-ranked passing defense, the Dallas Cowboys (218.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

DeVonta Smith Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.89

56.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith 2024 Fantasy Performance

Smith was 28th at his position, and 105th overall, with 131.4 fantasy points (10.1 per game) last year.

In Week 17 last year versus the Dallas Cowboys, Smith put up a season-high 24.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 120 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith picked up 17.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 11 receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best performance of the year.

Smith accumulated -0.2 fantasy points -- one reception, -2 yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 7 against the New York Giants.

In Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, Smith collected 1.4 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via this stat line: two receptions, 14 yards, on three targets.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas surrendered over 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

The Cowboys allowed at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Dallas last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Cowboys allowed just three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Dallas let seven players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Cowboys allowed a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Dallas allowed just two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

Five players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Cowboys last year.

