Devon Achane Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Devon Achane and the Miami Dolphins will face the Houston Texans, who have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL (109.7 yards allowed per game).

Achane vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.03

64.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.74

30.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (31st overall), posting 167.4 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

In his last three games, Achane has put up 43.5 fantasy points (14.5 per game), rushing for 70 yards and scoring one touchdown on 31 carries. He has also contributed 125 yards on 17 catches (20 targets) with three TD as a pass-catcher.

Achane has 65.2 total fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 60 times for 180 yards with two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 172 yards on 26 catches (29 targets) with three TDs.

The peak of Achane's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, as he put up 24.1 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 63 rushing yards on 12 carries (5.3 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Devon Achane had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, when he posted just 1.7 fantasy points (3 carries, 18 yards).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Houston has allowed nine players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Texans have given up three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed a TD reception by 25 players this year.

Houston has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Houston this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Texans this year.

