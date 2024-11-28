Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Devin Singletary and the New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 31st-ranked run defense (150.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.

For more information on Singletary, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Cowboys.

Thinking about playing Singletary this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Singletary vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 20.46

20.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

0.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.73

8.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary Fantasy Performance

Singletary is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player at his position (176th overall), putting up 56.5 total fantasy points (6.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Singletary has totaled 14.8 fantasy points (4.9 per game) as he's scampered for 76 yards and scored one touchdown on 17 attempts.

Singletary has amassed 19.2 fantasy points (3.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 105 yards with one touchdown on 24 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 27 yards on six receptions (seven targets).

The peak of Singletary's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 14.8 fantasy points. He also had 65 rushing yards on 16 attempts (4.1 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Devin Singletary disappointed his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, when he managed only 2.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed six players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of Five players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Want more data and analysis on Devin Singletary? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.