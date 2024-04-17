Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia: Odds, How to Watch Super Lightweight Title Bout

For a childhood rivalry renewed, let us head to the squared circle.

This Saturday (April 20th), fellow West Coast boxers Devin "The Dream" Haney (31-0, 15 KO) and "King" Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KO) will strap up across the nation at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. These two have fought on numerous occasions as amateurs, but this will be their first professional clash.

Haney-Garcia is set to serve as the Main event of a five-bout fight card. Notably, Garcia is challenging his old sparring partner Haney for the latter's WBC super lightweight title. On top of being undefeated, Haney is also viewed favorably by several respected pound-for-pound lists.

UPDATE: Garcia has officially missed weight, and will no longer be eligible to obtain the WBC title this weekend. Still, the fight goes on.

Before the two 25-year-olds exchange punches in NYC, let's see how they match up. For all betting information, how to watch, fighter, and full card details, read below:

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Odds

All Haney-Garcia boxing odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Updated April 19, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Haney: -1000

Garcia: +630

Round Total

10.5 rounds (-174/+136)

Will Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: -128

No: +100

Method Of Victory

Haney by Points or Decision: -105

Haney by KO/TKO: +135

Draw: +2000

Garcia by Points or Decision: +1800

Garcia by KO/TKO: +850

Specific round betting for Haney-Garcia is also available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How To Watch Haney vs. Garcia

DAZN will hold the universal broadcasting rights for Haney-Garcia. The pay-per-view event is available to U.S. viewers at $69.99 (in addition to existing subscriptions). This is a collaborative Golden Boy-Matchroom promotion.

The five-fight main card is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET with ringwalks for Haney and Garcia scheduled tentatively for 11 p.m. ET. Remember -- this bout will be hosted not in Vegas but in New York City.

Fighter History

Devin Haney

Considered one of the top tactical fighters of this generation, Devin Haney is a former undisputed lightweight champion. He is present on numerous pound-for-pound lists, such as The Ring (7th), the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board (6th) and ESPN (6th).

Haney has fought to an undefeated 31-0 record through his professional career. Born and raised in the Bay Area, Haney moved to Las Vegas at a young age -- with his father/trainer Bill Haney -- to focus on the fight game.

He will be fighting in his third consecutive PPV event. His most recent bout against Regis Prograis was a masterclass. After the first round, Haney was able to execute with ease, scoring a third-round knockdown on Prograis. Haney was in and out all evening, peppering up his opponent en route to a unanimous victory, earning the WBC super lightweight strap in the process.

The tale of the tape has Haney listed at 5-foot-8 with a standing reach of 71 inches. His longer frame allows him to operate with precision in the ring. Additionally, the champ's footwork and counter-punching abilities make him incredibly tough to square up.

Haney is labeled quite chalky (-1000 moneyline) at FanDuel Sportsbook for this match with Garcia (who shows just one loss as a pro). Still, Haney is an elite fighter. That respect is given in the Method of Victory market, where "Haney by decision/points" is the odds-on favorite.

To this moment, Vasiliy Lomachenko is the only boxer to put legitimate pressure on Haney. Two bouts ago, Haney and Loma battled fiercely in an instant classic before the American was (questionably) declared the victor by UD.

Ryan Garcia

A trendy fighter from Southern California, Ryan Garcia -- now trained by Derrick James -- is eager to strap up with his friend-turned-foe. As noted, Garcia has suffered only one professional loss, which came against the heavy hands of Gervonta Davis.

Since that lone defeat (April 2023), Garcia has bounced back with a knockout win of his own. Last December, "King" Ryan fought with confidence and high energy versus Oscar Duarte in Texas. Garcia must have covered nearly 10 miles in the ring, but his rampant movement left Duarte open to a left hook followed by a fight-ending combination.

Despite standing orthodox (also at 5-foot-8), Garcia has branded himself behind his lightning-quick left hook. He has some of the fastest hands in the sport, and that speed certainly produces power. Entering the weekend, Garcia boasts an impressive 83.3% KO rate. In terms of his reach, Garcia measures at 70 inches.

For improvement, it was actually a positive that Garcia was so active versus Duarte. In previous bouts, Garcia's fast hands were often neutralized by his stoic base. When taking on Haney, sticking and moving will be paramount for Garcia -- that is where Haney excels.

Of course, with both fighters from the West Coast, these two have some history together. Through six head-to-head amateur bouts, the score is split 3-3. Still, Haney and Garcia have not clashed since the USA Youth National Championship quarterfinals in 2016 (Haney UD).

Considering only four of Garcia's 25 pro fights have gone the distance, we could see value on "No +100" in that market. Either way, come Saturday, look for things to be personal between him and Haney.

Full Card

Main Event: Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia

WBC super lightweight title bout

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb

Super lightweight bout

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe

Super middleweight bout

John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Super flyweight bout

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Light middleweight bout

