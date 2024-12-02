Devils vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 2

On Monday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the New York Rangers.

Devils vs Rangers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (16-9-2) vs. New York Rangers (13-9-1)

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-134) Rangers (+112) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)

Devils vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +176.

Devils vs Rangers Over/Under

The Devils-Rangers matchup on December 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -108 and the under is -112.

Devils vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Devils, New York is the underdog at +112, and New Jersey is -134 playing on the road.

