NHL
Devils vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 2
On Monday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Rangers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (16-9-2) vs. New York Rangers (13-9-1)
- Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-134)
|Rangers (+112)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (53.7%)
Devils vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Rangers are -220 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +176.
Devils vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Devils-Rangers matchup on December 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -108 and the under is -112.
Devils vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Devils, New York is the underdog at +112, and New Jersey is -134 playing on the road.