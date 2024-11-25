NHL
Devils vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25
The NHL slate on Monday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Nashville Predators.
Devils vs Predators Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (14-7-2) vs. Nashville Predators (7-11-3)
- Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-160)
|Predators (+132)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Predators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (63.3%)
Devils vs Predators Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -192.
Devils vs Predators Over/Under
- The Devils-Predators game on November 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Devils vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Predators, New Jersey is the favorite at -160, and Nashville is +132 playing on the road.