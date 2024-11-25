menu item
NHL

Devils vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

The NHL slate on Monday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Predators Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (14-7-2) vs. Nashville Predators (7-11-3)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-160)Predators (+132)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (63.3%)

Devils vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -192.

Devils vs Predators Over/Under

  • The Devils-Predators game on November 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Devils vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Predators, New Jersey is the favorite at -160, and Nashville is +132 playing on the road.

