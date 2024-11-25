Devils vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

The NHL slate on Monday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Nashville Predators.

Devils vs Predators Game Info

New Jersey Devils (14-7-2) vs. Nashville Predators (7-11-3)

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-160) Predators (+132) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (63.3%)

Devils vs Predators Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+154 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -192.

Devils vs Predators Over/Under

The Devils-Predators game on November 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Devils vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Predators, New Jersey is the favorite at -160, and Nashville is +132 playing on the road.

