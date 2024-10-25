menu item
NHL

Devils vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Friday includes the New Jersey Devils facing the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (5-4-1) vs. New York Islanders (2-2-2)
  • Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Devils (-146)Islanders (+122)6.5

Devils vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (51.6%)

Devils vs Islanders Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Devils vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Devils-Islanders game on October 25, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Devils vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Devils, New York is the underdog at +122, and New Jersey is -146 playing at home.

