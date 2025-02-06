Devils vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

The New Jersey Devils versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Golden Knights Game Info

New Jersey Devils (30-19-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-17-6)

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-118) Golden Knights (-102) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (50.6%)

Devils vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Golden Knights are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.

Devils vs Golden Knights Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Golden Knights on February 6, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Devils vs Golden Knights Moneyline

The Devils vs Golden Knights moneyline has New Jersey as a -118 favorite, while Vegas is a -102 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!