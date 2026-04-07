NHL
Devils vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
NHL action on Tuesday includes the New Jersey Devils playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (40-34-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (39-26-12)
- Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN
Devils vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-120)
|Flyers (+100)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (51.4%)
Devils vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Devils are +198 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -250.
Devils vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Flyers on April 7, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Devils vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Devils, Philadelphia is the underdog at +100, and New Jersey is -120 playing at home.