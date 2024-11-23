Devils vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.

Devils vs Capitals Game Info

New Jersey Devils (13-7-2) vs. Washington Capitals (13-5-1)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-142) Capitals (+116) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (51.2%)

Devils vs Capitals Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +172 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -215.

Devils vs Capitals Over/Under

The Devils-Capitals matchup on November 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

Devils vs Capitals Moneyline

New Jersey is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +116 underdog at home.

