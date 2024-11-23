NHL
Devils vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Capitals Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (13-7-2) vs. Washington Capitals (13-5-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-142)
|Capitals (+116)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (51.2%)
Devils vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +172 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -215.
Devils vs Capitals Over/Under
- The Devils-Capitals matchup on November 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Devils vs Capitals Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +116 underdog at home.