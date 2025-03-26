FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (37-28-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-41-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: TNT

Devils vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-230)Blackhawks (+188)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (54.8%)

Devils vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Devils are +114 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -140.

Devils vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Devils versus Blackhawks game on March 26 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Devils vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Blackhawks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-230) and Chicago as the underdog (+188) despite being the home team.

