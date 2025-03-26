NHL
Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26
The New Jersey Devils will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Wednesday.
Devils vs Blackhawks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (37-28-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-41-9)
- Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: TNT
Devils vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-230)
|Blackhawks (+188)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (54.8%)
Devils vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Devils are +114 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -140.
Devils vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Blackhawks game on March 26 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Devils vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Blackhawks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-230) and Chicago as the underdog (+188) despite being the home team.