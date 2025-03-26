Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action on Wednesday.

The most important info about NHL betting lines:

Devils vs Blackhawks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (37-28-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-41-9)

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TNT

Devils vs Blackhawks Odds

NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets:

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-230) Blackhawks (+188) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Win probability predictions and picks:

Prediction: Devils win (54.8%)

Devils vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Devils are +114 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -140.

Devils vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Blackhawks game on March 26 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Devils vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Blackhawks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-230) and Chicago as the underdog (+188) despite being the home team.

