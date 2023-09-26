Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Running back Derrick Henry faces a matchup versus the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL (151.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Henry's next game versus the Bengals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Henry vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.99

13.99 Projected Rushing Yards: 89.47

89.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.62

0.62 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.05

13.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 68th overall, as he has posted 29.4 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Henry produced 2.0 fantasy points, carrying the ball 11 times for 20 yards (1.8 yards per carry).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Bengals this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Bengals have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Bengals this year.

