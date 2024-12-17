Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry will take on the fourth-ranked tun defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (94.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Henry vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.82

88.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.76

0.76 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.24

8.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 247.9 fantasy points (17.7 per game) rank him second at the RB position and 10th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Henry has totaled 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) as he's run for 289 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 57 carries.

Henry has totaled 55.4 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 422 yards with two touchdowns on 86 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 32 yards on four receptions (four targets).

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with three catches and 10 receiving yards with one touchdown (32.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Giants last week, when he mustered only 6.7 fantasy points (14 carries, 67 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

