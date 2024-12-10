Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry will match up with the 29th-ranked tun defense of the New York Giants (141.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Henry worth a look for his next game against the Giants? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Henry this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Henry vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 106.90

106.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 1.01

1.01 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.10

8.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 241.2 fantasy points (18.6 per game) rank him second at the RB position and ninth overall.

Over his last three games, Henry has generated 35.6 fantasy points (11.9 per game) as he's scampered for 287 yards and scored one touchdown on 56 attempts.

Henry has delivered 74.0 total fantasy points (14.8 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 95 times for 461 yards and four scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 59 yards on five receptions (five targets).

The highlight of Henry's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, as he put up 32.9 fantasy points by grabbing three passes (on three targets) for 10 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (10.5 points) in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 65 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.