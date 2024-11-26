Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Running back Derrick Henry is looking at a matchup versus the seventh-ranked rushing defense in the league (99.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Baltimore Ravens take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Henry's next game against the Eagles, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Henry vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.86

91.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.80

0.80 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.69

7.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking second with 19.2 fantasy points per game (230.1 total points). He is sixth in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Henry has totaled 37.6 fantasy points (12.5 per game) as he's rushed for 273 yards and scored two touchdowns on 53 attempts.

Henry has totaled 76.6 fantasy points (15.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 452 yards with five touchdowns on 87 carries.

The peak of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he tallied 32.9 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 24 carries, 199 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 10.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 65 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown on the day.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Eagles this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Eagles this season.

