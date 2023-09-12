Derek Carr Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers -- whose pass defense was ranked 22nd in the league last year (227.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Carr for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Carr this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Carr vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.55

14.55 Projected Passing Yards: 229.43

229.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.38

1.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.74

9.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr 2022 Fantasy Performance

Carr was 16th at his position, and 26th overall, with 219.0 fantasy points (14.6 per game) last year.

In his one game this season, Carr accumulated 14.6 fantasy points. He finished 23-of-33 for 305 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

In his best game last year, Carr picked up 20.8 fantasy points -- 25-of-36 (69.4%), 295 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 12 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Carr recorded 20.3 fantasy points (23-of-37 (62.2%), 307 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) in Week 11 versus the Denver Broncos, his second-best game last season.

In Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, Carr finished with a season-low 1.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 15-of-26 (57.7%), 101 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

In Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, Carr posted his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 2.6 points, via these numbers: 11-of-20 (55%), 137 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Panthers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Carolina gave up at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Panthers last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Carolina allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Panthers last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Carolina gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In the ground game, four players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Panthers last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Panthers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Derek Carr? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.