Derek Carr Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Green Bay Packers and their 15th-ranked passing defense (215.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Carr worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Packers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Carr vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 23, 2024

December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 251.20

251.20 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.34

8.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

Carr is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 45th overall, as he has tallied 151.0 total fantasy points (15.1 per game).

Through his last three games, Carr has completed 65-of-95 passes for 651 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 45.3 total fantasy points (15.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 32 rushing yards on five attempts.

Carr has posted 79.2 fantasy points (15.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,156 yards on 99-of-151 passing, with seven touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 49 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Carr's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, as he put up 21.8 fantasy points by rushing for one yard and one TD on one attempt.

From a fantasy perspective, Derek Carr delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (8.0 points) in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for 142 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Packers Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Green Bay has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

