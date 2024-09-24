Defense With the Most Sacks After NFL Week 3

With Week 3 of the NFL season now complete, several defensive units have made their mark with impressive performances. Ten teams have already tallied 10 or more sacks this season, and Week 3 featured some particularly notably displays.

Let's go through the defenses that have dominated with the most sacks in Week 3 and throughout the season so far.

Defenses with Most Sacks in Week 3

Team Sacks New York Giants 8 Green Bay Packers 8 New York Jets 7 Denver Broncos 7 Seattle Seahawks 6 Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Minnesota Vikings 5 View Full Table

The New York Giants tied for the most sacks in the league this week, taking down Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eight times during the game Sunday afternoon. The Giants defeated the Cleveland Browns, 21-15.

The Green Bay Packers defense also came out on top this week with eight sacks and a 30-14 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Defenses with Most Sacks This Season (After Week 3)

Team Sacks Minnesota Vikings 16 New York Giants 14 New York Jets 14 Houston Texans 13 Green Bay Packers 11 Denver Broncos 11 Seattle Seahawks 11 View Full Table

The Minnesota Vikings defense have had an explosive start to the season with 16 sacks in their first three games. Linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Pat Jones II have each completed four sacks already this season, leading the team's defense.

